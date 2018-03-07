Watch 'Stargate Origins' for free in VR starting March 8th

Want to (legally) watch Stargate Origins for free? If you splurged on a virtual reality headset, you can. MGM and Bigscreen have teamed up to screen the first two episodes of the sci-fi TV show for free in VR between March 8th at 6PM Eastern and March 11th at 3AM Eastern. The virtual 'showtimes' will start every 30 minutes and will be available in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Germany. Naturally, Bigscreen is hoping you'll sign up for Stargate Command to watch the rest of the series when all is said and done.
Importantly, you don't have to be finicky about your choice of headset. While you'll need a Windows 10 PC, the viewings will work with any SteamVR-compatible headset (including HTC Vive and Oculus Rift) as well as Windows Mixed Reality gear.
This isn't strictly a one-off event. Bigscreen is working on a weekly schedule for the year that will offer free movies, TV and other videos. There's no doubt that this is a publicity grab, but it could mark the start of regular VR movie nights where you get a social viewing experience without the hassle of traveling to the theater.