Alexa can now play that song you heard but can’t remember the name of

Amazon has been making Alexa more and more useful for listening to music. It introduced Alexa support to its Music app last September and last year, Amazon gave Alexa the ability to find music to match various activities such as pop music for cooking, classical music for sleeping or jazz music for baby-making. Last month, a new Alexa skill let Prime Music listeners and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers tell Alexa to add songs to playlists or create new ones.

The new features are available to Prime members and Amazon Music subscribers in the US and UK.