Alexa can now play that song you heard but can’t remember the name of

Sometimes you want to listen to a certain song but you can't quite remember what it's called. Other times you might just want to listen to some of your favorites that you haven't heard in a while. Now, Alexa can find those tunes for you. While listening to Amazon Music, you can now ask Alexa in very general terms to find music you listened to earlier or play something you haven't heard recently. You can do so with specific artists by saying, for example, "Alexa, play that Kendrick Lamar song I was listening to yesterday," or, "Alexa, play Rihanna songs I haven't heard in a while." You can also ask for genres, but you can get even more general than that by asking Alexa to just play something you haven't heard lately.
Amazon has been making Alexa more and more useful for listening to music. It introduced Alexa support to its Music app last September and last year, Amazon gave Alexa the ability to find music to match various activities such as pop music for cooking, classical music for sleeping or jazz music for baby-making. Last month, a new Alexa skill let Prime Music listeners and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers tell Alexa to add songs to playlists or create new ones.
The new features are available to Prime members and Amazon Music subscribers in the US and UK.