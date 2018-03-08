Some of the best Batman games are coming to EA's Origin Access on PC

The Lego Batman games are on offer today as well, and soon Bulletstorm - Lite, The Witness and Wasteland 2 will be added. You'll notice that WBIE's big game from last fall, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is absent here, but EA's new Out of the Park Baseball '19 management sim is here. They're basically the same thing, right?

There's a seven day trial if you want to preview everything currently available. Just remember -- this is different from the Xbox One's EA Access, and only covers PC games.