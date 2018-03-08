'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' hits consoles and PC October 12th

The first Black Ops title took place in the late 1960s, while the sequel, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, jumped ahead to both 1985 and 2025. Black Ops III took place in 2065. All three games have a "zombies mode," a co-op fantasy mode that features the undead. Black Ops 4 will be the 15th main installment in the Call of Duty series, which typically launch in November, making for an easy holiday gift. The launch one month earlier is likely due to the planned release of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 in late October, a highly-anticipated title that could indeed cut into Activision's Black Ops numbers.