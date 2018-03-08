Show More Results

Image credit: Naughty Dog
'Crash Bandicoot' remastered trilogy coming to the Nintendo Switch

Launches on July 10th.
David Lumb
Naughty Dog

In the middle of last year, Naughty Dog released a remake triple-feature -- the first three Crash Bandicoot games arduously redone for current consoles and sold as the N. Sane Trilogy. But rumors started surfacing that the redux would be coming to another platform, and during a Nintendo Direct today, the console maker confirmed it: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is coming to the Switch.

That brings all three titles that first launched on the original PlayStation to Nintendo's leading platform, something unthinkable when Crash Bandicoot debuted two decades ago as a platforming rival for Mario. Hopefully the Switch version will also include the difficult DLC that was later added to the N. Sane Trilogy.

Ideally, this would be the first of many company-exclusive characters ports to the Switch -- like, say, the PaRappa The Rapper remaster released for PS4 last year. Maybe then I would have a reason to include this incredible 90s commercial:

