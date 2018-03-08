'Fortnite Battle Royale' is coming to phones and tablets soon

Fortnite has rapidly gained ground on the battle royale-style champ, PUBG, and now Epic Games has announced it will launch a mobile version on iOS and Android. Amazingly, it's supposed to be the same 100-player PvP game we've seen on other platforms, and there's even a promise to support cross-play and cross-progression with the PC and PS4 versions.

Unfortunately, the Android version is coming "in the next few months," but sign-ups to play on iOS will open Monday with invites to play rolling out soon after. Minimum compatible iOS devices include iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad 2017 running iOS 11.