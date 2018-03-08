Netflix lands 'Deadpool' creator's comic universe

According to Deadline, the rights deal is seven-figures, and will allow producer Akiva Goldsman (Batman & Robin, I Am Legend, A Beautiful Mind) to oversee the planning and writing of several movies based on the comics universe for Netflix. The deal covers six Extreme Universe books and include more than 50 characters, all of which tend to the edgy, extreme style of comic character Deadpool. The deal gives Netflix quite a leg up in the world of comic book IP, of course, with high-profile names attached to it.

"Rob Liefeld's Extreme Universe features gritty stories and distinctive characters," said Netflix's Scott Stuber in a statement to Deadline. "Akiva's creative voice has been behind some of the largest movie franchises, making him uniquely capable of helping bring these superheroes from the Extreme Universe to life for Netflix."