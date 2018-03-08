Show More Results

Image credit: AFP/Getty Images
NYT: President Obama could be Netflix's next big signing

Apple and Amazon were reportedly also interested.
US President Barack Obama (4th L) and Vice President Joe Biden (3rd L) meet with executives from leading tech companies to discuss progress with HealthCare.gov at the White House in Washington, DC, December 17, 2013. AFP/Getty Images

Given Netflix's recent list of talent deals, it's hard to imagine who they could reach an arrangement with next. According to a report by the New York Times, the streaming service is in "advanced negotiations" with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The exclusive content they'd produce for Netflix could include documentaries or fictional series that "align with their beliefs and values," or something where Barack would moderate discussions on hot-button topics, or Michelle could focus on something like nutrition. There's no word on how much the deal would be worth if finalized, but with $8 billion to spend this year there could be plenty of room.

