'Octopath Traveler' heads to Nintendo Switch on July 13th

Square Enix's gorgeously retro game, Octopath Traveler, is arriving on the Switch very soon. Nintendo has revealed on today's Direct stream that the game, developed by the same people behind the critically-acclaimed RPG series Bravely Default, will be available on July 13th. The game giant has also introduced two new characters you can play as: a merchant named Tressa, who can acquire new items from just about anyone, and Alfyn the apothecary, who has the ability to dig for more information than any other character.
Nintendo has also revealed that a special "Wayfarer" edition will be available at launch along with the regular edition. Like all other special edition releases, Wayfarer will come with some extra goodies, including a soundtrack CD, a pop-up book, a cloth map of the game world and a replica of the coin used in the game. Octopath Traveler features hand-drawn, pixel art and CGI elements and looks sort-of like an upgraded PS1-era RPG with more shadows and depth. Square Enix calls the art style "HD-2D," and you can see it for yourself in the video above.