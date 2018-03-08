Oculus Rift headsets should work as normal again

Nate Mitchell, co-founder of Oculus, confirmed that the problem was fixed by midnight pacific time. He also apologised on behalf of the company to affected Rift owners: "This was a mistake on our end," he said in a tweet. "Folks impacted by today's downtime will be provided with an Oculus store credit. More details to follow soon. Thanks again for everyone's patience as we worked through this one." In a customer email, Oculus confirmed that the store credit will be $15, or an equivalent sum if you live outside the US. That's almost enough for Superhot VR or Rez Infinite...

Hey all - thank for your patience. We now have an Oculus software update in place that fixes the issue where Rift may fail to start up. For more info and instructions, please go here: https://t.co/gYz2G4Fon7

Thank you once again for your patience. — Oculus Rift (@OculusRift) March 8, 2018