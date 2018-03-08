Oculus Rift headsets should work as normal again

If you own an Oculus Rift headset, good news: It should work as normal again. The Facebook-owned division was caught off guard yesterday when a number of units suddenly stopped working. The problem -- much to Oculus' embarrassment -- was an expired security certificate that checks whether the software you own has come directly from the Oculus Store. The company worked through the night on a fix and finally it's ready as a patch from the Oculus website. It sounds simple enough to install; just download the file, select Repair and then relaunch the Oculus app. That's the promise, anyway — let's hope the problem is finally sorted now.
Nate Mitchell, co-founder of Oculus, confirmed that the problem was fixed by midnight pacific time. He also apologised on behalf of the company to affected Rift owners: "This was a mistake on our end," he said in a tweet. "Folks impacted by today's downtime will be provided with an Oculus store credit. More details to follow soon. Thanks again for everyone's patience as we worked through this one." In a customer email, Oculus confirmed that the store credit will be $15, or an equivalent sum if you live outside the US. That's almost enough for Superhot VR or Rez Infinite...
Hey all - thank for your patience. We now have an Oculus software update in place that fixes the issue where Rift may fail to start up. For more info and instructions, please go here: https://t.co/gYz2G4Fon7— Oculus Rift (@OculusRift) March 8, 2018
Thank you once again for your patience.