Spotify’s ‘Amplify’ hub will highlight important issues with music

Playlists on the Amplify hub for this month range from "Icons and Influencers" (Adele, Tina Turner and Sia, to name a few) to women shaping genre and culture. There's also an "Amplify: Women of the World" playlist featuring tracks from international women artists. The streaming service is also highlighting Latina women with its "Women of Latin" initiative.

It's certainly an interesting move for Spotify. Let's hope that this lands a little better than the service's tragedy-focused playlists. Though the company may have good intentions, it doesn't exactly come across well and it'd be better if Spotify just . . . didn't do that in the future.