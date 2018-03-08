Spotify’s ‘Amplify’ hub will highlight important issues with music

As part of the International Women's Day celebrations, Spotify announced a new feature called "Amplify." This hub will be a destination for topics from different communities, and will feature podcasts and playlists highlighting important issues. Because March is Women's History Month, the streaming service is kicking off with "Amplify Women." Future issues include gender equality, mental health, immigration and LGBTQ rights.
Playlists on the Amplify hub for this month range from "Icons and Influencers" (Adele, Tina Turner and Sia, to name a few) to women shaping genre and culture. There's also an "Amplify: Women of the World" playlist featuring tracks from international women artists. The streaming service is also highlighting Latina women with its "Women of Latin" initiative.
It's certainly an interesting move for Spotify. Let's hope that this lands a little better than the service's tragedy-focused playlists. Though the company may have good intentions, it doesn't exactly come across well and it'd be better if Spotify just . . . didn't do that in the future.
I can't be the only one who finds these playlists that Spotify makes after national tragedies to be insanely tasteless, right? pic.twitter.com/9TJqLKOyUQ— Nathan Ingraham (@NateIngraham) November 13, 2017