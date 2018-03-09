Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Despite layoffs, Motorola says Moto Z line is alive and well

The rumors that state otherwise are incorrect, said a company spokesperson.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
4h ago in Mobile
Comments
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
NurPhoto via Getty Images

There were rumors this week of a 50 percent reduction in Motorola's Chicago workforce and that the Moto Z line was finished. Given that we're still hearing about upcoming products for Moto Z phones like a VR headset Moto Mod, the news is confusing at the least. We reached out to parent company Lenovo, and a spokesperson confirmed that while there have been some layoffs, both rumors are incorrect.

"In late 2017, Lenovo announced a worldwide resource action that would occur over the next several quarters, and impacting less than two percent of its global workforce," a Motorola spokesperson told Engadget. "This week's employment reductions are a continuation of that process. We are reducing our Motorola operations in Chicago however this did not impact half of our workforce there and our Moto Z family will continue."

Back in January, Motorola's entire 2018 lineup was tipped in a series of leaks, including the next Z-series devices. If that info holds true, this year's handset will feature a curved display and, of course, be a key vessel for all of those Moto Mods. Either way, we should find out soon enough what the company has planned for the immediate future.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr