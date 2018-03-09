Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: The Boring Company
save
Save
share

Elon Musk's Boring Company to prioritize pedestrians over cars

A new concept video focuses on shuttles for people and bikes.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
13h ago in Transportation
Comments
609 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
The Boring Company

While we ponder the state of hyperloop tunnel transportation, Elon Musk just updated the plan for The Boring Company. The tech exec tweeted out a new concept video that focuses on a shuttle instead of cars. The shuttle (seen briefly in the first Boring Company video) is intended to carry people and bikes, and Musk said that Boring Company's loop network would have "1000's of small stations the size of a single parking space."

That way they could blend into a city and bring riders directly to their destination, instead of a subway-sized stop further away. Additionally, he tweeted that "all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars." While cars will still be in the mix, the current promise is that they'll have to wait for personalized mass transit needs, possibly encouraging people to ditch space and energy-hogging autos to opt for transportation that benefits everyone.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr