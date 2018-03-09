Elon Musk's Boring Company to prioritize pedestrians over cars

Adjusting The Boring Company plan: all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018 Boring Co urban loop system would have 1000's of small stations the size of a single parking space that take you very close to your destination & blend seamlessly into the fabric of a city, rather than a small number of big stations like a subway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018

That way they could blend into a city and bring riders directly to their destination, instead of a subway-sized stop further away. Additionally, he tweeted that "all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars." While cars will still be in the mix, the current promise is that they'll have to wait for personalized mass transit needs, possibly encouraging people to ditch space and energy-hogging autos to opt for transportation that benefits everyone.