Facebook inks deal with Warner Music for tunes in shared videos

We're not sure what the terms of the deal were, but you can bet that all three licensing deals were probably very similar. Ole Obermann, the Chief Digital Officer of Warner Music Group said to *Variety*, "Fan-created video is one of the most personal, social and often viral ways that music is enjoyed, but its commercial potential is largely untapped." It's really a win-win for both Facebook and these music labels, as it presents a new revenue stream and opens up possibilities on both fronts.