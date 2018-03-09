Lyft will test its autonomous cars in a former military base

It's unclear when trials will begin, but the vehicles it's putting to the test at Gomentum Station will come straight from its Level 5 Engineering Center in Palo Alto. Lyft's self-driving tactic involves teaming up with various automakers and tech giants. Level 5's engineers, hardware and software developers are working with companies like General Motors, Land Rover, Jaguar and Waymo under Lyft's Open Platform Initiative in order to develop the ride-hailing firm's technology.

Lyft will probably test familiar cars loaded with its self-driving tech at the Station -- we'll know for sure once the company reveals more info about this particular project in the future. "By partnering with GoMentum Station," said Lyft's VP of Engineering Luc Vincent, "we're able to test our self-driving systems in a secure facility and advance our technology in an efficient way."