New McLaren hybrid hypercar will be company's fastest ever

By Antti Kautonen
We've reported earlier that the upcoming McLaren Ultimate Series "Hyper-GT" BP23 will be a seriously fast machine. Today, McLaren set a top speed target for it: The limited-edition hybrid hypercar will surpass the legendary McLaren F1 from the 1990s. That car reached the top speed of 243 mph, or 391 km/h; it appears the manufacturer wants the new car to hit or exceed 400 km/h. Maybe it'll even top 250 mph. The indicated 243 mph speed illustrated in the teaser sketch is a nice touch.