New McLaren hybrid hypercar will be company's fastest ever

The BP23 will hit the highest top speed of any McLaren yet. It will feature nods to the original McLaren F1 in several ways, including the centrally mounted driver seat flanked with passenger seats. That 106-unit production run also refers to the original F1 road car's sales figure.

The finished vehicles will all be done to any specific customer's taste, as they will be seen through by McLaren's Special Operations division. McLaren is still keeping a few surprises to itself, as the actual top speed along with the BP23's actual name will be revealed closer to the car's unveiling. McLaren also hints the name will be something more special "rather than an alphanumeric nomenclature."

McLaren Automotive today confirms that its forthcoming new 'Hyper-GT ', codenamed #BP23, will achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren yet with the capability to exceed the 243mph peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1 road car. pic.twitter.com/rePHJkLCVJ — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) March 9, 2018

