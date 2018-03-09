Show More Results

New McLaren hybrid hypercar will be company's fastest ever

Will it top 250 mph?
3h ago
By Antti Kautonen

We've reported earlier that the upcoming McLaren Ultimate Series "Hyper-GT" BP23 will be a seriously fast machine. Today, McLaren set a top speed target for it: The limited-edition hybrid hypercar will surpass the legendary McLaren F1 from the 1990s. That car reached the top speed of 243 mph, or 391 km/h; it appears the manufacturer wants the new car to hit or exceed 400 km/h. Maybe it'll even top 250 mph. The indicated 243 mph speed illustrated in the teaser sketch is a nice touch.

The BP23 will hit the highest top speed of any McLaren yet. It will feature nods to the original McLaren F1 in several ways, including the centrally mounted driver seat flanked with passenger seats. That 106-unit production run also refers to the original F1 road car's sales figure.

The finished vehicles will all be done to any specific customer's taste, as they will be seen through by McLaren's Special Operations division. McLaren is still keeping a few surprises to itself, as the actual top speed along with the BP23's actual name will be revealed closer to the car's unveiling. McLaren also hints the name will be something more special "rather than an alphanumeric nomenclature."

This article originally appeared on Autoblog, the complete authority for news, reviews and car-buying research.

