Microsoft is selling customized Samsung Galaxy S9 phones

Remember those Microsoft-customized Samsung Galaxy S8 phones? Well, apparently it's happening again. Microsoft is selling both a Samsung Galaxy S9 ($720) and the S9 Plus ($840) in its online store. Hardware-wise (and price-wise), these phones are identical to any other Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Where they differ is in the software. According to Trusted Reviews, the Microsoft version will have Excel, Skype, Cortana, OneNote, PowerPoint, Word and Microsoft Launcher available after phone setup.
The apps won't actually be pre-installed, however. "A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," a Microsoft representative said in a statement to Trusted Reviews.
If you'd like to reserve one of these phones, you can pre-order a unit starting today. Delivery will begin on March 16th, but Microsoft notes that quantities are limited.