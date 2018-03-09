Motorola's next Moto Mod may be a VR headset

New Moto Mods are becoming rather de rigueur lately, with tons of interesting if not completely practical gadgets made to snap onto the company's compatible phones. Moto Z users have had keyboards, snap-on Polaroid photo printers, 360-degree cameras and Alexa speakers to add on to their phones. Now the company is reportedly set to release a VR rig as a Moto Mod. VentureBeat's Evan Blass tweeted out what looks like a render of a new "Virtual Viewer" Moto Mod headset.