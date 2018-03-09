Motorola's next Moto Mod may be a VR headset

New Moto Mods are becoming rather de rigueur lately, with tons of interesting if not completely practical gadgets made to snap onto the company's compatible phones. Moto Z users have had keyboards, snap-on Polaroid photo printers, 360-degree cameras and Alexa speakers to add on to their phones. Now the company is reportedly set to release a VR rig as a Moto Mod. VentureBeat's Evan Blass tweeted out what looks like a render of a new "Virtual Viewer" Moto Mod headset.
Details are scarce, and Motorola declined to comment when we reached out for more info. Still, it makes sense for the phone maker to join the mobile VR scene to compete with the likes of Samsung and Google, especially since they already have a system that only requires you to slide in your phone.
This is a hell of a Mod... pic.twitter.com/Mah61AYIZr— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 9, 2018