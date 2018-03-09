Norm Macdonald is the latest to host a Netflix talk show

Netflix isn't done with its talk show spending spree just yet. The service has ordered 10 episodes of Norm Macdonald Has A Show (E-I-E-I-O?), a guest-oriented talk show from its namesake Saturday Night Live veteran. There's no mention of an air date, but Macdonald's podcast co-host Adam Eget will serve as a sidekick, while fellow Netflix host David Letterman will act as an advisor. This has been in the works for a while, it seems: Macdonald had hinted at the Netflix deal in a Reddit AMA from late January.