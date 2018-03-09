Netflix test turns kids into binge scouts, rewards TV time with badges

The patches don't actually get you anything -- there's no additional content to be gained from collecting them -- and Netflix sees them more as a way to promote conversation and foster personal interactions between those watching the shows. But naturally, there are concerns that offering a sort of reward for watching TV isn't good for children. Facebook has attracted similar concern recently over its Messenger Kids app, with advocacy groups speaking out over its encouragement of more screen time and social media engagement. Netflix is sure to see some pushback over its feature.

However, for now, patches are just a test and there's no guarantee they'll be rolled out. Netflix said, "We learn by testing and this feature may or may not become part of the Netflix experience."