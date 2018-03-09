The Morning After: Nintendo Switch gets 'Super Smash Bros.'

Excellent, not monumentalSamsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus review

It's that time of the year. Samsung's new flagship phones have arrived: Is there enough to warrant an upgrade or draw you away from your iPhone? Well, improvements to its latest flagship work as promised, but according to Cherlynn Low, they don't feel like features that you'd miss by not upgrading. Still, thanks to blazing performance, solid cameras and long battery life, the Galaxy S9+ continues to uphold the S series' reputation for excellence.

Switch gets gamesComing to Nintendo Switch: 'Super Smash Bros.', 'Crash Bandicoot', 'Mario Tennis' and more!

Nintendo's newest console has managed to sustain critical praise (and success) despite a shortfall in games -- at least compared to the home console competition. Its future catalog got a major shot in the arm last night, with broad release dates for Super Smash Bros., Mario Tennis: Aces, Crash Bandicoot Remastered, Octopath Traveler and Okami HD.

Oh, and more games for the 3DS well into 2019 -- Warioware is back.

Hyperloop is edging closer to realityFive years in, things are starting to happen.

Plenty has happened in the five years since Elon Musk first published his white paper on a system he called hyperloop. Since releasing that manifesto to the world, hundreds of people and hundreds of millions of dollars have been put to work, all in the service of bringing to life Musk's retro-futurist dream of a vacuum tube for people. And despite being less than a fever dream half a decade ago, the pace of innovation is notably increasing. 2018 has already included several big announcements regarding the future of mobility.

Giving the Spot personality required a fresh approach.Inside Amazon's quest to make a different kind of Echo

Of all the devices Amazon announced last fall, the one that got the most attention was the Echo Spot. A smaller, spherical version of the Echo Show, the Spot exuded an adorable style that was distinct from the rest of the Echo lineup. And judging by the reviews it received, it's clear that the Spot's form factor helped make it something of a surprise hit. Here's the behind-the-scenes story of how it came to be.

How to keep tabs on your binge-watching, game marathons and listening parties.The best ways to track your TV, music and reading habits

The death of physical media! Without bookshelves, CD racks and the rest, how do we remember what media we've consumed? There are quite a few apps dedicated to showcasing the media experiences we've collected. We've gathered some of the better ones so you can easily keep track of -- and brag about -- what you're watching, listening to, playing and reading in this digital age.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.