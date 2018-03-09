'Wave' ring is the latest to turn your hands into MIDI controllers

The device has been in development for the past three years in collaboration with design firm Anamaly and product development company Haltian. The final version looks slick and futuristic, with five controller buttons, haptic feedback and little lights to let you see what you're controlling, from guitar effects to DJ filters to synthesizers. You can pan, tilt, roll and tap to adjust and generate sounds with Wave; it connects music-making apps on the desktop and mobile via Bluetooth. You can even connect Wave to a compatible Eurorack synth module with a provided adapter.

Wave has been tested with a wide variety of digital audio apps like Ableton Live, Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, Reaper, Bitwig, Studio One, FL Studio, Garage Band and G-Stomper Studio/Rhythm and even visual VJ software like VDMX5. Genki Instruments claims that Wave is water resistant and will last for four hours of continuous use. The usefulness to musicians seems clear; wearing the controller lets you play your instrument or tweak your software while gesturing to control various effects or sounds on the fly.