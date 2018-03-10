Amazon makes it easier to give Alexa follow-up commands

Take note, though, that your speaker won't wait for a follow-up if it's in the middle of playing music or audiobooks. Also, Alexa won't respond until it's "confident you're speaking to" it. You'd have to talk clearly and audibly, otherwise it won't be able to separate what you're saying from background noise. You can also ensure that Alexa won't think that you're issuing follow-up commands when you're talking to someone else by ending the conversation: simply say "stop," "thank you," "cancel" or "go to sleep."

If this sounds useful, because you pepper Alexa with questions and tasks, just fire up the voice assistant's app and head to Settings. Select the device you want, scroll down, toggle on the mode and you're good to go.