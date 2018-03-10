Here's what you missed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

From supercar concepts like the Rimac Concept 2, to SUV's that rival the Tesla Model X from Jaguar and Audi, this year's show demonstrated the automotive world's commitment to battery-powered vehicles. Even concept cars that will never make their way to an assembly line are now EVs. Hyundai's Le Fil Rouge, its design blueprint for the future, was an EV.

It's still early days for the EV as drivers overwhelmingly purchase gas-powered vehicles over electric. But while our collective preference is for internal combustion, the electric vehicle is clearly here to stay and frankly, it's tough to overlook the offerings coming from automakers.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.