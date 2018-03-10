Kickstarter Patron aims to generate larger pledges for creators

This program comes a few months after Kickstarter relaunched Drip, its Patreon-like subscription crowdfunding platform. At launch, two groups are on board -- American Documentary (AmDoc) and Pinewood Atlanta Studios. Both have Patron profiles on Kickstarter and AmDoc's says it has $100,000 to put towards creator projects while Pinewood Atlanta Studios has $10,000.

AmDoc, a nonprofit, is working with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to provide funding and is looking to support projects from creators in the 26 communities the Knight Foundation regularly supports. Pinewood Atlanta Studios has a 700-acre studio facility in Georgia and its Patron fund will require projects to include at least one woman filmmaker living in Georgia.

Kickstarter will pilot the program over the next year.