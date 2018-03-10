The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Bring your bike.Elon Musk's Boring Company transports to prioritize pedestrians over cars

Last night Musk tweeted out a new Boring Company concept video that focuses on its shuttles full of people. According to him, the new plan for those tunnels is that "all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars."

HBO brought the town of Sweetwater to life.We're live from SXSW 2018!

We have arrived in Austin, Texas for the 2018 edition of SXSW, the festival that showcases some of the best things in the tech (interactive), film and music industries. You can keep up with all the news from SXSW right here, and even check out video from our first stop: HBO's Westworld.

Bad Password.MoviePass: The new face of unbridled data greed

The word "privacy" in any app's policy at this point is so cynical a euphemism that we can only say it now with a smirk.

Excellent, not monumentalSamsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus review

It's that time of the year. Samsung's new flagship phones have arrived: Is there enough to warrant an upgrade or draw you away from your iPhone? Well, improvements to its latest flagship work as promised, but according to Cherlynn Low, they don't feel like features that you'd miss by not upgrading. Still, thanks to blazing performance, solid cameras and long battery life, the Galaxy S9+ continues to uphold the S series' reputation for excellence.

Look for the bright blue big rigs.Waymo self-driving semi truck pilot starts in Atlanta

Waymo's self-driving trucks will begin hauling cargo to Google data centers next week. There will, of course, be highly trained drivers in the cabs in case anything goes awry.

Without standing in line even once.Google adds Disney parks to Street View

Now you can explore inside 11 Disney Parks, getting an on-the-ground glimpse of all the castles, rides and attractions, including inside the Avatar-themed world of Pandora.

