Apple nabs 'Bob's Burgers' creator for new animated comedy

The show is apparently being written by Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Variey reports that Central Park has been described as a story about a family of caretakers who live and work in the titular park in New York, and how they save the park as well as the world. According to Variety, the 26-episode, two-season show will star Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn, with Bouchard and Gad executive producing.