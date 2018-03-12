Breaking down Elon Musk's surprise, sold-out talk at SXSW

Musk, prodded along by Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, started by talking about his goals for SpaceX and the future of interstellar travel. Audience members submitted questions on a private network, and the first asked how everyday people could help get humans to Mars. Musk's answer essentially boiled down to "I appreciate your support, but I got this."

Though Musk has his hand in myriad industries -- transportation, energy, artificial intelligence and space, to name a few -- interplanetary travel was the star of the conversation. Early on, the lights dimmed as Nolan introduced the Falcon Heavy & Starman video that hit YouTube over the weekend, highlighting the recent, successful Falcon Heavy launch that put a Tesla in space.

Musk and Nolan's onstage talk was casual and meandering, littered with tidbits about Musk's work habits, his plans for the future and the more terrifying realities of artificial intelligence.

