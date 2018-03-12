NHL's first eSports tournament begins March 24th

The regional competitions will stream live on Twitch and broadcast on national TV networks. Viasat will air the European event on May 6th, while Rogers' Sportsnet will broadcast the Canadian event on May 11th; Americans have to wait until May 20th for their regional final, which will broadcast on NBCSN.

The relatively free-form structure of the Gaming World Championship contrasts sharply with parallel eSports organizations like the NBA 2K League, which revolve around teams of dedicated players. Nonetheless, the goal is the same -- the NHL wants to have an official presence both to profit from the rise of eSports and to foster interest in real-world games.