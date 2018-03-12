Switch update makes it easy to add Facebook and Twitter friends

Nintendo Switch owners have a new system update awaiting them, and the release notes reveal what 5.0.0 is bringing along. While previous updates have smoothed out some rough edges for transferring saves and assisting with voice chat, this one's highlight addition is the ability to suggest Nintendo Accounts based on your Twitter and Facebook friend lists (assuming you've linked them and are over 13 years old). There are also 24 new Arms and Kirby user icons, and if you purchase a game from your PC or phone it will start downloading onto the system faster, even if it's asleep.

This update also fixes the problem that was hiding some older play activity data, and it adds a notification to let you know when pre-ordered games have unlocked. For parents, the PIN entry now operates from the stick and buttons instead of using an on-screen keyboard, and specific titles can be whitelisted for play, outside of the restricted software settings.