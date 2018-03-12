Tesla raised its Supercharger rates across the US

Those affected most by the changes will be Tesla 3 drivers because while Model S and X owners receive 400 kWh of Supercharger credits each year, Model 3 owners don't. Tesla has been adding to its Supercharger network this past year, expanding into urban areas and building larger Supercharger stations. And as Model 3 production ramps up, its charging stations are likely to see more use.

Tesla told Electrek that even if it adjusts Supercharger prices, they'll always be less expensive than gas. "We occasionally adjust rates to reflect current local electricity and usage. The overriding principle is that Supercharging will always remain significantly cheaper than gasoline, as we only aim to recover a portion of our costs while setting up a fair system for everyone," said Tesla. "This will never be a profit center for Tesla." You can check what Tesla's Supercharger prices are in your region here.