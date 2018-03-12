Show More Results

What's on TV: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Burnout Paradise'

Also: Season finales of 'Corporate' and 'The Chi,' plus March Madness.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4h ago in AV
'Burnout Paradise' EA

This week gamers can finally revisit Burnout Paradise on new-gen consoles as the game gets remastered for 4K and released Friday for $40. It's also time for an early release of the latest Star Wars movie on video on-demand services, while the men's college basketball tournament also gets rolling. Several Oscar winners and contenders launch on Blu-ray this week too, including The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, I, Tonya and The Disaster Artist. You can also grab a remastered version of the WWII flick that launched a million memes, Downfall. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi (VOD)
  • Justice League (4K, 3D)
  • The Shape of Water (4K)
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • I, Tonya
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Suspiria (Remastered)
  • Ferdinand (4K)
  • The Handmaid's Tale (S1)
  • Downfall (Collector's Edition)
  • A Trip to the Moon
  • The Age of Innocence
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - The Curse of the Pharoahs DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • Q.U.B.E 2 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • The Long Reach (PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Pizza Connection 3 (PC)
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (PS4)
  • Alchemist's Castle (PS4)
  • The American Dream (PC, PS VR)
  • Pure Farming 2018 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Burnout Remastered (PS4, Xbox One - 3/16)
  • Kirby Star Allies (Switch - 3/16)
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft (PS4, Xbox One - 3/16)

Monday

  • D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
  • Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • McLaren, Starz, 9 PM
  • The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 9 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
  • Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
  • McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
  • Shoot the Messenger, WGN, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Ricky Gervais: Humanity, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Children of the Whales (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, TruTV, 6:40 PM
  • The Fosters (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 & 9:30 PM
  • Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
  • This is Us (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Rise (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • For the People (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Bellevue (season finale), WGN, 10 PM
  • Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
  • Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Quad, BET, 10 PM
  • Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
  • Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
  • Another Period, Comedy Central, 10 & 10:30 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Looming Tower, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8 & 8:30 PM
  • Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
  • 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Channel Zero (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
  • American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
  • Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
  • Corporate (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
  • Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Tabula Rasa (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Rd 1 (CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS), 12:15 PM
  • Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Tougher Mudder, CW, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja, USA, 9 PM
  • Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
  • Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 9:30 & 10 PM
  • Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
  • Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
  • Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
  • The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Benji, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Take Your Pills, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Edha (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • On My Block (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spirit: Riding Free (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wild Wild Country (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Yoo Byungjae: Too Much Information, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Rd 1 (CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS), 12:15 PM
  • Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
  • Taken, NBC, 9 PM
  • Beyond the Opposite Sex, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM

Saturday

  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Rd 1 (CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS), 12 PM
  • Mommy's Little Angel, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, CNN, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Bill Hader / Arcade Fire, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • American Idol ABC, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
  • Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
  • Instinct (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Genius Junior (series premiere), NBC, 9 PM
  • American Dynasties, CNN, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Unsung: Deborah Cox, TV One, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
  • Last Man on Earth (spring premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Chi (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, CNN, 10 PM
  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 9 PM
  • Deception, ABC, 10 PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

