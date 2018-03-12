What's on TV: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Burnout Paradise'

This week gamers can finally revisit Burnout Paradise on new-gen consoles as the game gets remastered for 4K and released Friday for $40. It's also time for an early release of the latest Star Wars movie on video on-demand services, while the men's college basketball tournament also gets rolling. Several Oscar winners and contenders launch on Blu-ray this week too, including The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, I, Tonya and The Disaster Artist. You can also grab a remastered version of the WWII flick that launched a million memes, Downfall. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (VOD)
- Justice League (4K, 3D)
- The Shape of Water (4K)
- Call Me By Your Name
- I, Tonya
- The Disaster Artist
- Suspiria (Remastered)
- Ferdinand (4K)
- The Handmaid's Tale (S1)
- Downfall (Collector's Edition)
- A Trip to the Moon
- The Age of Innocence
- Assassin's Creed Origins - The Curse of the Pharoahs DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Q.U.B.E 2 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- The Long Reach (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Pizza Connection 3 (PC)
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (PS4)
- Alchemist's Castle (PS4)
- The American Dream (PC, PS VR)
- Pure Farming 2018 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Burnout Remastered (PS4, Xbox One - 3/16)
- Kirby Star Allies (Switch - 3/16)
- Tesla vs. Lovecraft (PS4, Xbox One - 3/16)
Monday
- D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- McLaren, Starz, 9 PM
- The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
- Shoot the Messenger, WGN, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity, Netflix, 3 AM
- Children of the Whales (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Netflix, 3 AM
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, TruTV, 6:40 PM
- The Fosters (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 & 9:30 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Bull, CBS, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- This is Us (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Rise (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- For the People (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Baskets, FX, 10 PM
- Bellevue (season finale), WGN, 10 PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- The Quad, BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Another Period, Comedy Central, 10 & 10:30 PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Looming Tower, Hulu, 3 AM
- The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8 & 8:30 PM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Channel Zero (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Corporate (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Tabula Rasa (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Rd 1 (CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS), 12:15 PM
- Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
- The Tougher Mudder, CW, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja, USA, 9 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 9:30 & 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- How to Get Away With Murder (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Benji, Netflix, 3 AM
- Take Your Pills, Netflix, 3 AM
- Edha (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- On My Block (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Spirit: Riding Free (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wild Wild Country (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Yoo Byungjae: Too Much Information, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Netflix, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Rd 1 (CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS), 12:15 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- The Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Taken, NBC, 9 PM
- Beyond the Opposite Sex, Showtime, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
- This Is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Rd 1 (CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS), 12 PM
- Mommy's Little Angel, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, CNN, 10 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Bill Hader / Arcade Fire, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- Instinct (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Genius Junior (series premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- American Dynasties, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Unsung: Deborah Cox, TV One, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
- Last Man on Earth (spring premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM
- The Chi (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, CNN, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
- Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 9 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]