YouTube TV’s price goes up to $40 per month tomorrow

Today is your last day to get YouTube TV for $35 per month. Tomorrow, the price increases to $40 per month, putting it in line with similar services such as Sony's PS Vue and Hulu's live TV plan. Google launched last April in a limited number of markets, but since then, it has grown significantly in both reach and offerings. Google announced the planned price increase last month as it added a number of new channels, including TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and CNN to the service. Those who subscribe before March 13th will retain the $35 per month price.