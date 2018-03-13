Amazon Echo now reads your first Audible book for free

Amazon has a new way to reel you into Audible now that smart speakers are a big deal: give you a freebie just by asking. As of this week, anyone who's new to Audible can ask an Echo speaker to read a full audiobook at no cost. You don't have to be picky about your choice of book, either, so you can ask for the hot new novel if that's your preference. Naturally, Amazon is hoping you'll be so enamored that you sign up on the spot -- if you aren't, though, you can at least say that it didn't take much effort to get that free book in the first place.
The timing might not be all that random. Google recently started selling audiobooks in the Play Store, and it's no secret that the company would like you to listen to them on an Assistant-capable speaker. This gives Amazon an easy way to push its own service, albeit to people who've already committed to an Echo.