Amazon will give away free games every month with Twitch Prime

The full list of games available in March is Superhot, Shadow Tactics, Tales from Candlekeep, Oxenfree and Mr. Shifty. Starting April 1st, subscribers will find Tales from the Borderland, SteamWorld Dig 2, Kingsway, Tokyo 42 and Dubwars. Additionally, all eight games from the Twitch Prime Indie Amplifier program will be made available over the next few months.

Twitch has been giving away video games to Prime subscribers for awhile now, but this is the first program to regularly hand out games. PlayStation and Xbox both have similar monthly programs for their paying members.

Twitch Prime is free for current Amazon Prime subscribers. A subscription costs $12.99 per month, or $99 per year, and will give you access to all Amazon Prime benefits. Amazon has been very good at continuing to add value to its Prime subscription; these free games are certainly enticing.