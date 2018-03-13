Apple’s 2018 WWDC keynote happens June 4th

Apple has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, WWDC. The event is scheduled for June 4th through 8th and like last year, it will take place in San Jose's McEnery Convention Center. We're sure to see previews of upcoming iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and tvOS versions and rumor has it we may even get to see some new hardware like possibly a long-overdue MacBook Air update and a new iPad.

Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program members have until March 22nd to register through the WWDC website for a chance to buy tickets.