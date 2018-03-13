Elon Musk is poaching 'The Onion' staff for a comedy project

Those involved haven't directly confirmed what's happening, but it's not hard to put the pieces together. Musk joked that it was "pretty obvious that comedy is the next frontier" in his strategy, while Bolton and Berkley have acknowledged that they're working on a "brand-new comedy project." It's more a question of what they're doing -- is it mostly online? Will there be video? You get the idea.

The entrepreneur might have dropped a hint in a Rolling Stone interview last November. At the time, he mused that you could find "essential truth of things" on The Onion and "occasionally on Reddit." The mystery project would let Musk indulge his view of the world with the help of top talent in the field.