ESPN+ will host a documentary series on NBA rookies

The streaming service, ESPN+, is expected to launch this spring, though ESPN hasn't shared much about what will be on it. We do know that the company aims to include sports that it doesn't cover as much on its regular broadcasts and ESPN announced last month that ESPN+ will be the exclusive home to non-televised out of market MLS games once it's launched. Among other sports events, including Sun Belt Conference events, the streaming service will also give subscribers access to ESPN's 30 for 30 documentaries.

ESPN+ will be available for $5 per month.