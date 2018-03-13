ESPN+ will host a documentary series on NBA rookies

ESPN has ordered a documentary series for its upcoming streaming service that will center on members of the NBA's 2017-18 rookie class, Variety reports. The eight-episode series will follow select players from draft night preparations, to training and through the regular season. "It will be really compelling, access-based programming, bringing fans closer to their favorite athletes, telling the story of the journey of adjusting to life in the NBA on the court and off the court," Connor Schell, ESPN's executive vice president of content, told Variety.
The streaming service, ESPN+, is expected to launch this spring, though ESPN hasn't shared much about what will be on it. We do know that the company aims to include sports that it doesn't cover as much on its regular broadcasts and ESPN announced last month that ESPN+ will be the exclusive home to non-televised out of market MLS games once it's launched. Among other sports events, including Sun Belt Conference events, the streaming service will also give subscribers access to ESPN's 30 for 30 documentaries.
ESPN+ will be available for $5 per month.