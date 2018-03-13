Facebook's daily news video section may arrive this summer

Facebook has only hinted at its upcoming news video section in Watch, but some more tangible details are starting to trickle out. Axios sources have claimed a daily news service should launch in the summer, with about 10 publishers (both conventional and digital-focused) currently testing partnerships. Any news clips in Watch would have to be at least 3 minutes long, the insiders said, and the feature would be available for "at least" one year while Facebook sees what works best.
It won't be surprising if some of the details change, even after launch. Facebook has said it's unsure how it will measure success, and there are a few months to go before things get started. However, there's plenty of incentive for Facebook to add news to Watch. News stories provide a more steady stream of video than entertainment, and you're more likely to comment on and share real-world events than a comedy or drama. And then there's the question of tackling fake news. In theory, having trustworthy news videos could counter bogus and sensationalist material shared in your regular feed.