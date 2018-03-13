Google Assistant gets a proper home on the iPad

This is the year every voice assistant adds native iPad support, it seems. Hot on the heels of Microsoft's Cortana update, Google has released an iPad-friendly version of Assistant. The updated app takes full advantage of the tablet's larger screen, of course, but that also includes multitasking support in iOS 11 -- you can send commands to the AI companion while you're chatting with a friend or planning your day. The app is available now in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Brazilian Portugese and Spanish.
The iPad comes soon after Google's big Assistant push at CES and is arguably an extension of that strategy. Google wants its voice assistant available to be virtually ubiquitous, and that includes tablets running a competing platform. The more you use Assistant, the more likely you may be to immerse yourself in the rest of Google's ecosystem.