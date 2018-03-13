Put March Madness on your face with $3 VR livestreams

Last year, the NCAA also teamed up with Turner Sports and CBS Sports on VR game coverage beginning with the Sweet 16. In 2016, the NCAA provided free VR streams of the Final Four and National Championship games.

Pricing will be a little different than last year's. Individual games will cost $3 while the full tournament pass is priced at $20. The NCAA March Madness Live VR app will also have full-length game replays, game highlights and video-on-demand featuring coach and player interviews, among other content. You can get the app through Facebook's Oculus Store and the Google Play store starting today.