Movies Anywhere includes your FandangoNOW flicks

Movies Anywhere has strengthened its position as the go-to movie library platform by welcoming FandangoNOW into the fold. This means that Movies Anywhere users can now access the films they've purchased via iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play and of course FandangoNOW, from one central location. It doesn't matter where or how you bought the movie, just link the account to Movies Now and you'll have access to it.