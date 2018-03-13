Snapchat will feature creator-made AR Lenses in its carousel

Snapchat plans to give its AR Lens offerings a boost by feature submissions from its users. In late March, you'll start seeing Lenses with their creators' names underneath their titles mixed with Snapchat's own and sponsored options. According to Mashable, Snapchat will feature some of the Lenses people created using the company's Lens Studio tool. It's unclear what qualities will make Snap choose a particular Lens -- at the very least, it most likely has to look good and well-made -- but interested creators will have to opt into Snap's "Creator Boost" program if they want the company to consider their submissions.