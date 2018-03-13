SteelSeries' Arctis Pro is a high-res headset for discerning gamers

If you've seen SteelSeries' previous Arctis gaming lineup, the new headphones will look pretty familiar. They share the same basic design: clean lines, comfortable fabric-covered cups, and a sturdy steel headband that's joined together with a soft strap that adjusts the fit to your head. The headsets also feature new driver designs capable of producing sound up to 40kHz (a questionable upgrade, since human hearing typically tops out at 20kHz). Just like before, they also have retractable microphones with noise-cancellation on the left can.

The star of the show is the wired Arctis Pro PC and PlayStation 4 headset ($250), which plugs into the "GameDAC" breakout box. That's powered by an ESS Sabre 9018 chip, a DAC you'd typically find in music enthusiast gear, with support for 96kHz/24-bit audio. (CDs, in comparison, deliver 44.1kHz/16-bit quality.) Basically, it means the GameDAC can produce higher quality sound than what you'd find on most PCs. It's perfectly geared towards things like Tidal's Hi-Fi and Masters features, which lets you stream lossless and high-resolution 24-bit music files for $20 a month. Niche sites like HDTracks have also been trying to push high-res music for years, but the cost and complexity of hearing those files makes it hard to compete against streaming services.