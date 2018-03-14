Netflix sent a show about space into space

Netflix is already available in 190 countries, so where's the next logical place of expansion? Space, obviously. As part of Netflix's latest hack day, a team sent an iPhone with downloaded Netflix content into the heavens with a GoPro camera, reaching an altitude of approximately 115,000 feet. The show kept playing, albeit without sound because in space, no-one can hear you scream. Subtitles on, then.

Of course the show in question was Star Trek, although it seems illogical that the team opted for Star Trek: Discovery, which isn't actually available to stream on Netflix in the US (it's available on CBS All Access).