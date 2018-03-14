What we saw at SXSW Interactive

It's not every day you get to see Elon Musk, his brother and Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan host a sing-along in front of a sold-out audience at the Moody Theater, but this week, we did. SXSW Interactive is coming to a close, so we're packing up and looking back at all the wild things we experienced, saw and ate.
While in Austin, we checked out the Bose AR glasses that overlay audio on the real world, the build-a-vibrator workshop hosted by Crave, a rousing speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Ready Player One's suite of VR games, HBO's Westworld in real life, Samsung's adorable AI assistants, and much, much more. And that's not even mentioning all the barbecue.
Catch up on the latest news from SXSW 2018 right here.