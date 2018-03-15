Airbnb makes it easier to find accessible rentals

It's one of a "series of steps" Airbnb is taking to make travel more accessible, including plans to "improve and expand the filters" over time. It's working with groups such as the National Council on Independent Living and the California Council of the Blind.

The travel news is coming hot on the heels of lawsuits against Lyft and Uber over a lack of accessibility options for their rides, and underscores a recurring problem in the tech industry at large: a tendency to overlook the needs of those outside its own demographic. Airbnb is acknowledging that travelers sometimes need special accommodations, and that they shouldn't have to rely on a hotel to ensure a pleasant stay.