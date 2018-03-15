Bali plans to shut down mobile internet for its New Year

Apparently, Indonesia is one of the world's most connected nations; its government even shuts down the international airport on the day of silence. According to The Guardian, a spokesperson from the Bali communications ministry, Nyoman Sujaya, told the Bali-based Tirto.id: "It was agreed that internet on mobile phones will be cut. All operators have agreed." This will mark the first time getting such agreement, as last year's request was denied, reports The Guardian. WiFi connections will still be available at hotels, and for strategic services like security, aviation, hospitals and disaster agencies, while home WiFi is still under consideration to be shut down for the day.

"If the internet is disconnected, people will not die," joked Balinese governor Made Pastika to reporters on site. "I will turn off my gadgets during Nyepi."