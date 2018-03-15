Blue Apron will start selling its meal kits in stores this year

Aware of the limitations that come with a purely subscription model, Blue Apron is now looking to boost its revenue by selling its product in stores. "The access to consumers is much broader in this avenue than the avenue we've been operating in in the past," Blue Apron CEO Brad Dickerson told the Wall Street Journal.

There's no word yet on which stores will sell Blue Apron's kits, but the company has said that it's in active talks with a number of retailers, some of which already sell their own meal kits. Blue Apron also hasn't specified what it will charge for its in-store meal kits.