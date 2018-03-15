Google Maps can find wheelchair-accessible routes

To get to it, first type your destination into Google Maps and then tap "Directions" and the public transportation icon. Tap "Options" and under the Routes section you'll now see "Wheelchair accessible" as an available selection.

Last year, in an effort to expand its accessibility information, Google made it easier for users to contribute such info and through the help of Local Guides, it says it was able to add accessibility information for over 12 million places. Google says it's working with transit agencies in other cities in order to expand its new feature to more metro areas.

Image: Google